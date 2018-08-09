Police charge man with exposing himself near children’s splash pad

Guelph police have laid charges against a Guelph man accused of performing an indecent act earlier this week.

Police reported yesterday that they received multiple calls regarding a man exposing his genitals near a popular splash pad next to Guelph City Hall on Carden Street, Tuesday night around 9:20 p.m.

Officers were called to the same location Wednesday night after receiving reports of a man matching the suspect description around 6:23 p.m.

Police responded and arrested a suspect.

As a result, 35-year-old David Bell of Guelph has been charged with committing an indecent act along with breaching a probation order.

He’ll appear in court on Sept. 18.

Guelph police have responded to over 20 indecent act calls since the beginning of June. Police said they involve both men masturbating in public and showing their genitals.

Anyone who witnesses an indecent act is urged to call police immediately.