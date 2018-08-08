Contract awarded to plan for new Weyburn, Sask. hospital

A milestone has been reached in the efforts to build a new hospital for the patients of Weyburn, Sask.

Colliers Project Leaders has been awarded $500,000 by the provincial government to support the preliminary planning process.

“This contract will allow us to progress on planning for the Weyburn hospital,” Andrew Will, Colliers vice-president of infrastructure, information and support, said in a press release.

“The proposed new hospital would replace the existing acute care beds in Weyburn while also incorporating emergency medical services and various community service programs.”

The funding will allow the Saskatchewan Health Authority to establish a business case for the new facility that can be considered during the provincial government’s budget process.

“Our community and our supporters have been working hard to make a new hospital in Weyburn a reality, so we are very pleased to see this project move to the next phase,” Dr. Alain Lenferna, Weyburn & District Health Foundation chair, said in a press release.

“Our vision is to build a hospital that results in better health outcomes and better care for patients and families in Weyburn and surrounding area.”

The foundation has received over $22 million in cash and commitments for the new hospital.

Weyburn is around 340 kilometres southeast of Saskatoon.