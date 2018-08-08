Police seeking public’s help in Penticton sexual assault

Penticton RCMP say they are investigating a sexual assault involving a city employee.

According to police, a City of Penticton employee reported that she was sexually assaulted by an unknown man on Friday, August 3, at approximately 8 a.m., when she was completing landscaping duties in the city’s south end.

The woman said the man approached her while she was weed eating and starting making lewd comments. Police said the woman began to walk away, but was grabbed from behind, though she was able to get away without further issue.

The man is described as Caucasian, in his fifties, six feet tall and bald. He was wearing a navy blue tank-top, black shorts, black work boots and had a faded tattoo on his right upper arm.

Should the public have any information, they are encouraged to contact the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300.