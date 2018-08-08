Passion, history sprinkled into every recipe at French patisserie in Kelowna

Sandrine French Pastry & Chocolate is a food-lovers paradise.

The patisserie opened its door in 2008 with the goal of sharing authentic French pastries, cakes, chocolate and savory treats with the Okanagan.

Named after the owner Sandrine Martin, the bakery’s offerings are all hand-made from scratch.

Whether the craving is duck confit or a Mille-Feuille, a Napoleon style French pastry, the bakery believes in using quality ingredients.

Martin says baking in the French style means not worrying about calories.

“Everything we do is with butter,” Martin said. “When we eat something, we think about the pleasure. We don’t have guilt. But we won’t have 10 of it; we’re just going to have a couple.”

Martin believes it’s the culture, history and passion that makes French cuisine so delectable.

“Passion, love, time, good ingredients to start with,” Martin said. “It starts from your childhood. Your parents cook good things and you build on that. It goes from generation to generation.”

The bakery offers workshops and classes for those interested in learning the French way of cooking.

Workshops include French classics, cream puff pastry, opera cake, yule logs and the art of making chocolate and truffles.

For more information on the patisserie, visit Sandrine French Pastry & Chocolate.