Saskatoon weather outlook: hottest August temps ever recorded move in

Hottest temperatures Saskatoon has ever recorded in August is expected in this week as daytime highs spring into the upper 30s.

Special Weather Statement

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Saskatoon and parts of central and eastern Saskatchewan for a prolonged period of above normal temperatures.

An upper level ridge of high pressure building in over the prairies will pop temperatures into the low 30s Wednesday before bumping into the mid-to-upper 30s into Friday and Saturday before returning to normal next week.

Special Air Quality Statement

A special air quality statement has been issued for Saskatoon and across central and parts of southern and northern Saskatchewan for smoke reducing air quality and visibility.

A northwesterly flow aloft is helping transport smoke from forest fires in Alberta and B.C. into Saskatchewan, which will continue into Thursday.

People may experience difficulty breathing and have symptoms such as coughing, throat irritation, headaches and shortness of breath.

If you are experiencing any of these symptoms, avoid spending time outside and find an indoor space with clean air and good ventilation to spend time.

Heat Warning

A heat warning has been issued for Prince Albert, North Battleford, Lloydminster and other parts of western Saskatchewan for the upper ridge bringing daytime highs of 32 to 36 C this week.

Morning lows will also be warm, in the mid-teens into the weekend before temperatures return to normal early next week.

Saskatoon Forecast

Wednesday

11 C was where Saskatoon started out the day under partly to mostly sunny skies before we warmed all the way up into the mid-20s before noon.

Despite air quality reduced to a moderate health risk at times because of smoke, temperatures should still manage to make it into the low 30s in the sun with a breezy northwesterly wind at times.

Wednesday Night

Smoke will stick around during the evening as winds ease and we cool back into the low teens overnight under clear skies.

Thursday

Smoke will be a bit less thick on Thursday, but likely hitting a moderate health risk as sunshine continues during the day.

Temperatures will spike up to around 35 C during the day, which will feel a degree or so warmer with humidity, so be sure to limit your time outside and stay well hydrated if heading down to the Ex.

Friday

The peak of the heat will likely be reached on Friday with the heart of an upper ridge potentially pushing in temperatures as hot as 39 C into the city under sunny skies.

If that daytime high is reached, that would make Friday the hottest day Saskatoon has ever recorded in August, breaking the previous record of 38.6 C from Aug. 7, 1997, but it does depend on how much smoke is in the air, which could trap some of the sun’s heat during the day.

The hottest temperature Saskatoon has ever recorded is 40.6 C from June 5, 1988, which some models are indicating could be at stake if air stays clear, so we will be keeping a close eye on this day in particular.

Weekend Outlook

A cold front will start approaching the area this weekend, but a kick of heat out ahead of it should keep temperatures in the 30s on Saturday with some late day clouds moving in as winds pick up.

Sunday is shaping up to be cooler with cool winds kicking in and temperatures back into the mid-20s as more clouds move in with a chance of showers.

