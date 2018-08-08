Canada
August 8, 2018 9:14 am

Inmate escapes from Mission prison

By News Anchor/Reporter  Global News

A man serving a life sentence for second-degree murder has escaped from a Mission prison.

John Norman Mackenzie, 57, was also convicted of armed robbery and other offences.

Correctional Services Canada confirms that as of 10:15 p.m. Tuesday, Mackenzie was not present for a head count in the prison’s minimum security unit.

He’s described as 197 pounds, five feet eight inches tall, with blue eyes, brown hair and fair skin.

A warrant has been issued for his arrest.
