August 8, 2018 1:15 am

Shuswap couple lose everything in house fire

By Anchor/Reporter  Global News

A home was lost to fire in Scotch Creek Tuesday afternoon.

Smoke from a house fire in the Scotch Creek community at the southwest side of Shuswap Lake raised concern about wildfire in the area on Tuesday afternoon.

 

North Shuswap firefighters contained the flames, but the home was lost to the fire.

“We are so grateful for the support from all emergency and fire personnel who successfully put out this fire,” a Facebook post on the community news page ‘The North Shuswap Kicker’ said. “Our heartfelt thoughts are with the family who lost their home.”

The home on Leopold Road was gutted by fire and there are initial reports that someone received minor burns.

The community was fast to gather support for the couple who lost their home and have started a GoFundMe page to help them replace their belongings.

There is no word yet on how the fire started.

BC Wildfire Service crews staged nearby in case the fire spread to the nearby forest.

