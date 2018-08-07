Bad gas sold at Alberta station creates growing concerns

It’s been almost a month since many drivers have filled up at the Centex gas station in Bearspaw, Alta., just outside of Cochrane.

At least 120 drivers have reported breakdowns after fueling up at the station. Most have taken their vehicles in for repairs, but there is lingering concern about the future.

Megan Walker’s brand new vehicle has had repeated engine malfunctions, even after it was fixed and returned.

“My vehicle is five weeks old, and it’s frustrating and upsetting and concerning about future warranty coverage,” Walker said, adding that she had to bring the vehicle back to the service station almost immediately after the first repairs were completed.

Walker started a Facebook group, inviting others with problems to join and discuss their options.

Another affected customer, Anika Somerville, has her vehicle parked in limbo at the repair shop because she can’t afford to pay her bills outright.

“It’s uneasy, the fact they’re giving us the runaround and they’re not taking full responsibility. They know they’re responsible and not grabbing it by the horns and dealing with it,” Somerville said.

Jenna Leach’s car has been fixed. Centex has paid the repair bill, which was just under $3,000.

“In total, it was six engine cylinders replaced, fuel pump, all the spark plugs and my fuel tank had to be flushed twice,” Leach said.

Centex officials said that, of the 120 customers affected, they’ve paid out roughly 50 of them, adding that they are working to expedite the process for the remaining customers.

The company investigated and says there was a breach in the inner wall of the station’s gas tanks that allowed some type of solution to get into the gas but they still haven’t identified what the contaminant was.

The Centex in Bearspaw has since reopened for business.