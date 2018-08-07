Large fire breaks out at scrapyard in Toronto’s west end

Toronto Fire Services says crews are responding to a large two-alarm fire at a scrapyard in the city’s west end.

Firefighters were called to the business on North Queen Street, located between The East Mall and Kipling Avenue, at around 5:20 p.m. on Tuesday.

Toronto police said officers received reports of an explosion at the property.

A spokesperson for Toronto Fire Services said aerial trucks were brought in to pour water on the blaze. They said the fire is coming from several scrap vehicles.

North Queen Street was closed between The East Mall and Shorncliffe Road. Shorncliffe Road was also closed at Dundas Street West.

@Toronto_Fire is dealing with a 2nd alarm industrial fire on North Queen in Etobicoke. This involves a number of scrap vehicles on fire that is producing a large plume of smoke. No indication of hazardous materials being involved. @TorontoComms — Matthew Pegg (@ChiefPeggTFS) August 7, 2018