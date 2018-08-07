World
August 7, 2018

Remains of boy found on New Mexico complex where children found starving

This Aug. 5, 2018 photo shows debris outside the location where people camped near Amalia, N.M. Three women believed to be the mothers of 11 children found hungry and living in a filthy makeshift compound in rural northern New Mexico have been arrested, following the weekend arrests of two men, authorities said Monday, Aug. 6.

Jesse Moya/The Taos News via AP
A New Mexico sheriff says searchers have found the remains of a boy on property where authorities raided a makeshift compound last week in search of a missing Georgia child.

Taos County Sheriff Jerry Hogrefe said Tuesday that the remains were found after a search in Amalia. Authorities are awaiting a positive identification of the remains discovered Monday.

Authorities say the search for Abdul-ghani, of Georgia, led them Friday to the squalid compound where they found his father, Siraj Ibn Wahhaj, four other adults and 11 children living in filthy conditions.

The adults are facing child abuse charges.

Then father is accused of leaving Georgia in December with his then 3-year-old son.

Law enforcement officers searching the compound for the missing child didn’t locate him but found 11 other children in filthy conditions and hardly any food, a sheriff said Saturday.

