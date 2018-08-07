Microburst storm rips through Rigaud

Pascal Cadieux is assessing the damage on his farm in Rigaud, Que., after a microburst ripped through the area Monday night.

Winds up to 90 kilometres per hour blew through Montreal, while severe thunder storms erupted throughout the region.

Preliminary reports from Environment Canada indicate that Rigaud was one of the areas hardest hit by a microburst storm.

Steve Boisly of Environment Canada said microbursts can cause a lot of damage. Very strong winds collide with a warm air mass, which is pushed downward and becomes colder, sinking very rapidly, Boisly said.

Tree limbs snapped on the this farm in Rigaud.

The aftermath of 90 kilometre winds. Envrionment Canada says preliminary reports show the possibility of a microburst storm. pic.twitter.com/Y2fyKm67e1 — BraydenJaggerHaines (@BraydenJagger) August 7, 2018

Cadieux thought he and his wife were going to enjoy the light show of Monday night’s storm. That is, until things quickly took a turn for the worse.

“Pieces of wood stared flying toward my house,” Cadieux said.

The property was littered with debris and broken branches. The powerful winds tore off a section of roof on one of his barns. That, too, was hurled towards his house, Cadieux said.

No one was hurt but Cadieux’s house did receive some damage. Vinyl siding was blown off and a window was shattered.

The winds from Monday nights storm literally ripped off the roof of this barn. The owner says he had never seen a thunderstorm that powerful. pic.twitter.com/F4zNXk6bR7 — BraydenJaggerHaines (@BraydenJagger) August 7, 2018

70 @client_hydro crews raced to get power back online, working through the night to replace ten electrical poles snapped by the Rigaud micro burst. pic.twitter.com/ueC9cO5eeK — BraydenJaggerHaines (@BraydenJagger) August 7, 2018

A kilometre away, the microburst snapped a row of 10 electrical poles.

70 Hydro-Québec crews were deployed throughout Montreal. Most residents now have their power restored. However Hydro-Québec spokesperson Serge Abergel said that it would take longer to restore power in Rigaud because of the increased damage in the area.