Body of Ontario man reported missing found near national park in Saskatchewan
PONTEIX, Sask. – The body of an Ontario man reported missing near a national park in Saskatchewan on Aug. 1 has been found.
Pontiex RCMP say the body of 63 year-old Donald Stoliker of Newburgh, Ont., was located south of Grasslands National Park.
Park officials and the RCMP had previously said they were concerned for Stoliker’s well-being due to unspecified health issues.
The search for the southern Ontario man included a police dog and search and rescue volunteers.
While the man’s death is not considered suspicious, the RCMP says an investigation is ongoing with help from the provincial coroner’s office.
