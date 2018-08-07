Canada
August 7, 2018 6:43 am

Body of Ontario man reported missing found near national park in Saskatchewan

By Staff The Canadian Press

The body of an Ontario man reported missing near a national park in Saskatchewan on Aug. 1 has been found.

Global News
A A

PONTEIX, Sask. – The body of an Ontario man reported missing near a national park in Saskatchewan on Aug. 1 has been found.

Pontiex RCMP say the body of 63 year-old Donald Stoliker of Newburgh, Ont., was located south of Grasslands National Park.

Park officials and the RCMP had previously said they were concerned for Stoliker’s well-being due to unspecified health issues.

READ MORE: Body of man found floating in Lake Ontario near Burlington pier

The search for the southern Ontario man included a police dog and search and rescue volunteers.

While the man’s death is not considered suspicious, the RCMP says an investigation is ongoing with help from the provincial coroner’s office.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Body Found
Donald Stoliker
Grasslands National Park
Newburgh
Pontiex RCMP
RCMP
Saskatchewan

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News