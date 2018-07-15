Body of man found floating in Lake Ontario near Burlington pier

Halton Regional Police are investigating after the body of a man was found floating in Lake Ontario.

Police and emergency services were called to the area just east of the Burlington pier at 6:19 p.m. on Saturday, where a citizen had spotted a body floating about 15 to 20 feet from the shore.

Body of a man found washed up in Lake Ontario near the Brant Street Pier in Burlington. Person has been removed from the water by the @HaltonPolice Marine Unit, coroner is on scene. #BurlON pic.twitter.com/1hpPpA5Mw6 — Jeremy Cohn (@JeremyGlobalTV) July 15, 2018

The deceased has only been identified as a 45-year-old Burlington man.

Investigators say there’s nothing “obviously suspicious” about the case, adding a postmortem will be conducted to determine the cause of his death.

They also say they’re seeking possible witnesses and will be reviewing nearby video footage to see if anything is relevant to the case.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact A/Det. Candido Moniz of the Burlington Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4747 ext. 2312 or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at http://www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.