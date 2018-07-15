Crime
July 15, 2018 8:44 am

Body of man found floating in Lake Ontario near Burlington pier

Lisa Polewski By News Anchor  900 CHML

A body of a man was found in Lake Ontario.

Jeremy Cohn, Global News Toronto / @JeremyGlobalTV
A A

Halton Regional Police are investigating after the body of a man was found floating in Lake Ontario.

Police and emergency services were called to the area just east of the Burlington pier at 6:19 p.m. on Saturday, where a citizen had spotted a body floating about 15 to 20 feet from the shore.

The deceased has only been identified as a 45-year-old Burlington man.

Investigators say there’s nothing “obviously suspicious” about the case, adding a postmortem will be conducted to determine the cause of his death.

They also say they’re seeking possible witnesses and will be reviewing nearby video footage to see if anything is relevant to the case.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact A/Det. Candido Moniz of the Burlington Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4747 ext. 2312 or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at http://www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Body
Body Found
Burlington
Burlington Pier
burlington pier body found
Crime
Halton
Halton Region
Halton Regional Police
Lake Ontario
lake ontario body

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News