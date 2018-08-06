Helicopter to be used in search for Alberta woman reported missing in Golden, B.C. area

A search for an Alberta woman last seen Saturday in the Golden, B.C. area is ongoing. On Monday, police said an RCMP helicopter will be used to support the search effort.

Sheila Scrutton is from Rocky Mountain House, Alta. and was reported missing on Sunday. She was last seen leaving Kinbasket Lake — a reservoir on the Columbia River — on Saturday.

“Police and her family are concerned for her well-being as it is out of character for her to have no contact with her family for this length of time,” the RCMP said in a news release. “A search is ongoing with the assistance of Golden & District Search and Rescue.”

Scrutton is believed to be driving a red 2016 Ford F-150 bearing Alberta licence plate EJJ-117.

Anyone with more information on Scrutton’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Golden-Field RCMP detachment at 250.344.2221.

Global News has reached out to the RCMP for more information.

You can view photos of Scrutton and her vehicle in the gallery below.