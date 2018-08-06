WATCH: B.C. diver on Thai cave rescue mission and worldwide reaction

It’s been nearly a month since Erik Brown, a master diver from Langley, B.C., was part of the international effort to rescue a Thai soccer team trapped in a cave.

When Brown heard about the 12 young soccer players and their coach, he left his diving business in south Thailand and flew north to help. Brown spent days working underground and under water, organizing lines to guide divers and the boys to safety.

Brown is now back in British Columbia and spoke to Global News about the delicate mission, the incredible response from around the world and why he plans to return to the Tham Luang cave.

