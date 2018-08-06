2 Motorcyclists dead in Saint-Côme crash as construction holidays draws to an end

A man and a woman, both in their 20s, have died following a motorcycle crash in the Lanaudière region.

Sûreté du Québec (SQ) spokesperson Béatrice Dorsinville, said it happened Sunday at around 10:00 p.m. on Highway 347, near the intersection of Highway 343 in Saint-Côme — roughly 110 kilometres north of Montreal.

The pair was travelling on the same motorcycle, when for an unknown reason, the bike deviated off course.

Dorsinville said the couple ended up in a ditch.

Collision experts were sent to investigate.

The cause of the crash has yet to be determined.

The SQ said 14 people died on Quebec roads during this year’s two-week construction holiday, down from 22 last year.