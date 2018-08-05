Kelowna’s new ‘rage room’ lets visitors smash away frustration

Letting out anger just got a whole new look.

The smash therapy room at Axe Monkeys opened its doors on Friday to some very loud bangs and booms.

Participants get to pick their weapon of choice, such as hammers, baseball bats or golf clubs.

Once the smasher is suited up with safety gear — including overalls, goggles, facemask, gloves and safety boots — a soundtrack is picked out for the special occasion.

The room is private and mostly bare, allowing the smasher the opportunity to release built-up stress and let loose.

Those interested in this unique therapy session can bring their own smashables or choose from a wide array of fun breakables such as office supplies, plates, vases and video tapes.

Sarah King is the general manager at Axe Monkeys Kelowna. She’s excited about the one-of-a-kind activity.

“We wanted something fun, something different that we could bring in that nobody’s done before,” King said. “And who doesn’t love to smash something, especially when you have someone to clean up after you?”

King believes we could all use a bit of stress relief.

“Even if you’re in a bad mood, you’re going to come out happy,” King said. “It’s a positive and safe environment.”

For those bringing their own breakables, a 20 minute session in the rage room is $20. The team at Axe Monkeys also plans to offer a credit system for people looking to offload junk.

The new Kelowna rage room is open seven days a week and can accommodate groups for birthdays and corporate events.