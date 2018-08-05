Overnight Abbotsford shooting leaves 1 dead, another injured

One man is dead and another is in hospital after a shooting in Abbotsford overnight.

The Abbotsford Police Department said officers responded to a report of shots fired at a home in the 2000-block of Wilerose Street around 11:30 p.m. Upon arrival, they located two men who had been shot.

One man was pronounced dead shortly after officers arrived, and the other is in hospital receiving treatment.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has taken over the investigation.

More to come…