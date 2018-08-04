Fatal crash on Trans-Canada Highway west of Field
A multi-vehicle crash on the Trans-Canada Highway early Saturday morning has left one person dead and at least one other person injured.
It happened at around midnight, 17 kilometres west of Field, B.C. Calgary EMS said a semi-tractor trailer was involved as well as a number of other vehicles. They said one person died at the scene.
According to STARS Air Ambulance, a man in his 50s was taken to a Banff hospital. From there he was airlifted to Foothills Medical Centre in Calgary with serious injuries.
The highway was shut down in both directions until around 7:30 a.m. when it opened to single-lane alternating traffic. Drive B.C is warning drivers to expect more delays between Field and Golden.
