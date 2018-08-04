Donald Trump tweet takes aim at LeBron James after basketball star slams president in interview

In a tweet posted late Friday night, U.S. President Donald Trump took a shot at LeBron James after the basketball star sat down with CNN’s Don Lemon for an interview.

Lebron James was just interviewed by the dumbest man on television, Don Lemon. He made Lebron look smart, which isn’t easy to do. I like Mike! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 4, 2018

“Lebron James was just interviewed by the dumbest man on television, Don Lemon. He made Lebron look smart, which isn’t to do. I like Mike!” the tweet read.

The Cavaliers star gave an interview with Lemon this past Monday to discuss the new elementary school in his hometown of Akron, Ohio, which is a joint effort of the LeBron James Family Foundation and Akron Public Schools. The school will be designed to benefit at-risk children.

James announced last month that he would soon leave the Cleveland Cavaliers for a second time, this time to play with the Los Angeles Lakers.

During the sit-down, James spoke of sports as something that unites people, and added that the president was “using sports to kinda divide us.”

“Sports has never been something that divides people,” James said during the interview. “It’s always been something that brings someone together.”

James has been critical of Trump on multiple occasions, and has supported players who’ve opted out of visiting the White House during the Trump presidency.

“Going to the White House was a great honor until you showed up!” James tweeted at the time.

James publicly supported Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton before the 2016 election and called Trump a “bum” in September 2017, after the president rescinded an invitation to the Golden State Warriors to visit the White House after winning the NBA title.

Trump has been strongly critical of the NFL for failing to punish players who kneel during the national anthem as a form of protest. Trump’s first comments about NFL players who protest during the national anthem came just weeks after he rescinded the Golden State Warriors invitation to the White House.

The president concluded Friday night’s tweet with the statement, “I like Mike!,” apparently favouring NBA legend Michael Jordan over James.

— With files from Reuters.