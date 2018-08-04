Police seek suspects after bouncer shot outside Dartmouth bar Friday night

A bouncer was sent to the hospital Friday night after he was shot in the back outside a bar in Dartmouth.

Halifax Regional Police say the shooting happened outside the Ship Victory Bar on Windmill Road just before midnight.

READ MORE: Amherst man charged with assault causing bodily harm

Police believe the bouncer encountered “a number of” men smashing a vehicle.

“As [the bouncer] heard gunshots and attempted leave he was shot in the back,” police said in a news release Saturday morning.

The victim was sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and was later released.

READ MORE: Driver, homeowners charged following fatal post-grad party crash in Cape Breton

Police say the suspect descriptions at this point are only that they were black males, and they fled the area immediately after the incident.