Police seek suspects after bouncer shot outside Dartmouth bar Friday night
A bouncer was sent to the hospital Friday night after he was shot in the back outside a bar in Dartmouth.
Halifax Regional Police say the shooting happened outside the Ship Victory Bar on Windmill Road just before midnight.
Police believe the bouncer encountered “a number of” men smashing a vehicle.
“As [the bouncer] heard gunshots and attempted leave he was shot in the back,” police said in a news release Saturday morning.
The victim was sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and was later released.
Police say the suspect descriptions at this point are only that they were black males, and they fled the area immediately after the incident.
