Medical marijuana grow-op north of Toronto raided, excess cannabis seized: police

KING TOWNSHIP, Ont. – Police say two men from Quebec are facing charges following a raid on a licensed medical marijuana grow operation in an agricultural area north of Toronto.

York regional police say officers seized nearly 290 kilograms of harvested cannabis and more than 4,000 plants in King Township, Ont., late last month.

READ MORE: Is Ontario planning a mix of public, private retail cannabis stores?

Police say a large-scale cannabis grow operation was discovered on July 26 while officers were helping with a safety inspection of the property, which has 22 greenhouses.

Investigators say there were three Health Canada licences in place that allowed a total of 875 plants to be grown for medical purposes.

READ MORE: Ontario’s much-criticized pot store logo pitched as ‘inviting, not youthful’ and ‘contemporary, not trendy’

Police say officers returned on July 27 with a search warrant and removed marijuana plants in excess of those allowed by the licences.

Two men — a 36-year-old from Montreal and a 43-year-old from Laval, Que. — are charged with possession of marijuana for the purpose of trafficking and producing marijuana.