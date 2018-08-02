Knox Mountain Drive closed to vehicles; fire risk cited

The view from Knox Mountain is stellar, with its sweeping sightlines of Okanagan Lake, downtown Kelowna and various parts of the Valley.

To see those sights, though, starting Saturday, Aug. 4, you’ll have to either hike or bike to the peak. Driving won’t be an option.

On Thursday, the City of Kelowna announced that it will be temporarily closing Knox Mountain Drive to traffic because of fire concerns. Residents and visitors will still be able to access Knox Mountain Park by foot or bike. The fire danger rating in the Okanagan is rated as either high or extreme.

“Until the fire danger rating improves, vehicles will not be allowed past the lower gate,” Blair Stewart, Park Services manager, said in a press release. “Park users and neighbours are asked to be vigilant, and anyone who notices smoke or fire in any park should immediately call 911 to speak to the fire department or *5-5-5-5 on your cell phone for the BC Wildfire Management Branch.”

The city is also reminding residents and visitors that smoking is prohibited in all parks and public spaces. Campfires and barbecues are also not allowed in city or regional district parks and most of southern B.C. is currently under a provincial campfire ban, Kelowna included.

To stay updated on the current fire danger rating, visit the BC Wildfire Service website. To learn more about FireSmart, visit kelowna.ca/fire.

For information on City parks and beaches and to discover some hidden gem parks in your neighbourhood, visit kelowna.ca/parks.