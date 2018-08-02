Unconscious man rescued from burning vehicle after multi-car collision

Good Samaritans and California patrol officials were caught on camera helping an unconscious man from a burning vehicle after a multi-car collision.

The crash, which happened on Aug. 1 around 3:30 a.m. PT, involved four vehicles, including the one the unconscious motorist was pulled from.

According to the San Bernardino Sun, a 2017 Nissan Ultima and a 2006 Lexus ES 330 collided on a highway in Colton, Calif., then hit two other cars.

The Lexus overturned on its side, then became engulfed in flames.

Good Samaritans jumped in, and with help from California Highway Patrol officers, pulled an unconscious man to safety from the Lexus.

The San Bernardino Sun reported that one person was transported to hospital with minor injuries, while another went to hospital with major injuries.

The collision is under investigation.