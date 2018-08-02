Guelph’s Market Square hosting John Galt Day festivities

The annual John Galt Day festivities are returning to Guelph’s Market Square on Saturday.

This year’s event is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will include Canadian juggling champion Bob Cates, aerial theatrics, art, face painting, and T-shirt printing.

Market Square’s water feature will be open and the city’s water wagon will be on site so residents can refill their bottles.

READ MORE: Guelph anti-poverty advocates critical of scaled-back welfare increase

“John Galt Day is a true community celebration,” said Bill Nuhn, the city’s manager of theatres and civic events. “We invite the community to join in the festivities and celebrate our great city.”

John Galt was a Scottish novelist who founded Guelph in 1827.

The Guelph museums will celebrate his legacy with activities and free admission.