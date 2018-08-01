Alert issued after reported sexual assault of child at west-end Toronto home, prowling incidents

Toronto police have issued a public safety alert after it was reported a child was sexually assaulted inside a west-end home Saturday night, and that someone was seen in the backyard of the same home the following night.

Police said on Wednesday that a man entered a home near Renforth Drive and Burnhamthorpe Road sometime between 11 p.m. on Saturday and 12 a.m. on Sunday. It’s alleged the man sexually assaulted the child before leaving in an unknown direction. A suspect description hasn’t been released by officers as of Wednesday night.

On Sunday at around 11 p.m., police said a man was seen in the home’s backyard. The suspect seen in the backyard is described as being in his late 20s or early 30s, 5’8″ or 5’9″, and having short, dark hair. He was last seen wearing a dark-coloured jacket.

WATCH: Police release video of west-end Toronto backyard prowler (Jan. 28, 2015)

Police haven’t confirmed if the same man is involved in both incidents, which were reported to officers on Tuesday.

While canvassing for information as part of the investigation, police said residents in the neighbourhood roughly bounded by Renforth Drive, Rathburn Road, The West Mall and Burnhamthorpe Road reported incidents of prowling, incedent acts and/or exposures. Police said there is no evidence as of Wednesday to connect these incidents with the reported sexual assault.

The Toronto police sex crimes unit is overseeing the investigation. Officers are asking residents and business owners in the neighbourhood to be extra vigilant.

Police are also asking for anyone with surveillance video from Saturday, Sunday and Monday to contact investigators at 416-808-7474, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.