Kingston Krossfire head to Whitby championships with gold medal attitude

The Kingston Krossfire are gold medal favourites at the Ontario Women’s Intermediate A Lacrosse championships next week, happening at the Iroquois Park Complex in Whitby from August 7 to 9.

“We’ve been working hard all year for the chance to win that gold medal,” said Krossfire forward Allison Smith.

“We lost the championship game last year, so we know what it feels like to finish in second place. It’s not something we want to repeat, so this year we hope to go all the way.”

The Krossfire, coached by Paul Johnston, Rob Neal and Bonnie Tabobandung, are peaking at the right time. They’ve won two tournaments this summer and finished second in another.

In previous years they’ve won the Ontario Intermediate C and B championships. Capturing the A title is all that’s left to accomplish.

“Were pretty confident but at the same time were pretty humble,” says long time member Taylor Tabobandung.

“Were super confident, but at the same time we know we have to play our best lacrosse to win the provincial title. There are a lot of good teams taking part and anybody can beat anybody in any single game.”

Continuity is a big part of the team’s success. The girls have been together for a number of years and it shows on the floor.

“We’ve grown up playing lacrosse together,” added Tabongandung.

“It’s made us a better team and now we hope to win our third provincial championship in four years. It’s doable, but we have to be at our very best next week in Whitby.”