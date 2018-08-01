Humidity, cloud cover aids firefighters battling Parry Sound 33 forest fire

As the struggle continues for firefighters battling the huge Parry Sound 33 forest fire in northeastern Ontario, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry says cloud cover and high humidity has made the fire less active the last two days and has aided in fire suppression.

However, despite the more favourable weather, the fire, which was first discovered near Henvey Inlet on July 18, has now spread to within five kilometres of Highway 69 and is less than one kilometre south of Pickerel River.

According to the latest update provided by the MNRF on Tuesday, the fire is now covering 10,139 hectares and is considered “not under control.”

According to the MNRF, winds from the southwest pushed the fire along the Pickerel River, however, officials say that as of Tuesday evening it was still holding south of the river.

The ministry says the northeast corner of the fire is now along the west side of the Little Canoe Channel as work continues to slow the spread of the fire.

Additionally, the MNRF says work continues to protect buildings and infrastructure, with additional protection added in the Key and French River areas.

Despite the weather change, Parry Sound 33 has now forced the Municipality of Killarney to issue an evacuation order. Residents in Travers, Allen, Struthers, Kilpatrick, Bigwood (including Hartley Bay Road), a portion of Mowat, the unsurveyed area, 14 Mile Island and French River Provincial park received evacuation orders.

Similarly, the Municipality of French River issued an evacuation alert for the Alban area west of the high-powered hydro lines on Highway 64 on Tuesday.

According to a public advisory issued by the Ministry of Transportation (MTO), MTO officials, OPP and MNRF personnel continue to closely monitor Parry Sound 33 as it inches closer to Highway 69.

“If and when the fire approaches the highway and presents a risk to the travelling public, then the Ontario Provincial Police will close the highway,” the advisory reads. “Traffic plans are in place to redirect highway traffic should the need arise.”