Kitchener man arrested in connection to assault with weapon in Cambridge

Waterloo police have arrested a Kitchener man in connection with an alleged assault which occurred in Cambridge on July 13.

The Emergency Response Team was called to a home on Duke Street in Cambridge after a 911 call reported an assault with a weapon. Police described it as a “targeted incident.”

After police obtained a warrant, they entered the home only to find it empty.

A 40-year-old Kitchener man was arrested this week in connection with the incident. Police believe there will be more arrests.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.