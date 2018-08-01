Rowdy question period anticipated between Ontario PCs, official opposition at Queen’s Park

More fireworks are expected at Queen’s Park a day after the Ontario Progressive Conservatives refused to respond to the official opposition during question period when an NDP member was accused of mocking the accent of PC MPP Kaleed Rasheed.

The PC member for Mississauga East—Cooksville, who was born in Pakistan, was asking a question in the house on the cost of a referendum for eliminating Toronto city council seats when the alleged remarks took place.

A heated exchange between Premier Doug Ford and NDP Leader Andrea Horwath ensued, which prompted the speaker of the legislative assembly to call a recess.

When question period resumed, Tory house leader Todd Smith said his government would not respond to any NDP questions until the member apologized.

VIDEO: Government house leader Todd Smith told the media Wednesday morning that Question Period at Queen’s Park will go forward, despite Smith’s claim that the NDP has not apologized for allegedly mocking the accent of PC MPP Kaleed Rasheed.

Global News reviewed the audio multiple times but could not discern if the remarks occurred.

NDP MPP Gilles Bisson, who was accused of making the comments, said they did not come from his mouth.

“I’m being accused of something and people know me and heard me in this house for 28 years, and my constituents, that is not who I am and it’s not what I say, I don’t use that language,” Bisson, who is a Franco-Ontarian, said in the house.

Smith admitted to reporters after the incident that there is a toxic atmosphere festering at the Ontario legislature just weeks into the summer session following the provincial election.

