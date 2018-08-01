Police hunt suspect who fled after bag of drugs, loaded handgun dumped

Ottawa police are hunting a suspect who ran away from officers in Ottawa’s Carlington neighbourhood late Tuesday night, after dumping a bag of illegal drugs and a loaded handgun.
Frontline officers were speaking with the man in question in the Caldwell Avenue area around midnight Tuesday, when they noticed him discard a bag of unnamed illegal drugs, the Ottawa Police Service said in a news release Wednesday morning.
READ MORE: Ottawa man charged in two east-end break-ins
When police went to retrieve the bag, the man bolted. As he fled, he allegedly tossed an object into some bushes, which police say turned out to be a loaded handgun.
Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 613-236-1222, ext. 5166.
Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or by downloading the Ottawa police app.
The police release did not include a description of the suspect.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.