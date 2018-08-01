Crime
Police hunt suspect who fled after bag of drugs, loaded handgun dumped

Ottawa police are hunting a suspect who ran away from officers in Ottawa's Carlington neighbourhood late Tuesday night, after dumping a bag of illegal drugs and a loaded handgun.

Frontline officers were speaking with the man in question in the Caldwell Avenue area around midnight Tuesday, when they noticed him discard a bag of unnamed illegal drugs, the Ottawa Police Service said in a news release Wednesday morning.

When police went to retrieve the bag, the man bolted. As he fled, he allegedly tossed an object into some bushes, which police say turned out to be a loaded handgun.

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 613-236-1222, ext. 5166.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or by downloading the Ottawa police app.

The police release did not include a description of the suspect.

