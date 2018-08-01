Broadway
August 1, 2018 7:45 am

Crash closes downtown Winnipeg streets

By Reporter  Global News

A truck sits between police tape on Broadway Street Wednesday morning.

Rudi Pawlychyn/Global News
A A

A Wednesday morning crash has shut down parts of several downtown Winnipeg streets.

Carlton Street between York Avenue and Assiniboine Avenue and westbound Broadway between Edmonton Street and Hargrave Street were both shut down shortly after 6 a.m.

Police said the investigation is in its early stages and wouldn’t provide any other details.

A Wednesday morning crash shut down parts of Carlton Street and Broadway Avenue.

Rudi Pawlychyn/Global News

 

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Assiniboine
Broadway
Carlton
Crash
Downtown Winnipeg
street closure
York

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News