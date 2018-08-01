Crash closes downtown Winnipeg streets
A A
A Wednesday morning crash has shut down parts of several downtown Winnipeg streets.
Carlton Street between York Avenue and Assiniboine Avenue and westbound Broadway between Edmonton Street and Hargrave Street were both shut down shortly after 6 a.m.
Police said the investigation is in its early stages and wouldn’t provide any other details.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Editor's Picks
Will Canada become the next country to offer mobile passports? Feds studying idea despite privacy fears
Starlight Children's Foundation of Canada
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.