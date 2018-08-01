‘CNN sucks’: Trump supporters jeer media at rally in Tampa, Florida

“CNN sucks.” “Liar.” “Traitor.”

Those are just a few of the jeers that CNN’s Jim Acosta faced when he tried to do a live hit at a “Make America Great Again” rally at the Florida State Fairgrounds in Tampa on Tuesday.

The network’s chief White House correspondent tweeted about facing a “sad scene” in Tampa, where he faced down a crowd of people who flashed him the middle finger and wore shirts with slogans such as, “f*** the media.”

“I’m very worried that the hostility whipped up by Trump and some in conservative media will result in somebody getting hurt,” Acosta tweeted.

Just a sample of the sad scene we faced at the Trump rally in Tampa. I’m very worried that the hostility whipped up by Trump and some in conservative media will result in somebody getting hurt. We should not treat our fellow Americans this way. The press is not the enemy. pic.twitter.com/IhSRw5Ui3R — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) August 1, 2018

This very cute baby at the Trump rally in Florida needs a “Team Real News” onesie. pic.twitter.com/ZwOHmloXfG — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) August 1, 2018

The president’s son Eric later tweeted a video that showed Trump supporters chanting CNN and hashtagged it “truth.”

Acosta responded, “No Eric. Not the truth. And you know better.”

Others tweeted in Acosta’s defence.

Disgusting, disgraceful, and unworthy of anyone who respects the First Amendment—not to mention basic manners. POTUS and his crew refuse to put a stop to this. Future generations will wonder why we the people let this happen, and there’s no good answer. Mob rule, pure & simple. https://t.co/P0i5zU3OzB — Larry Sabato (@LarrySabato) August 1, 2018

Acota later tweeted that he chatted with Trump supporters, saying that he “took more questions from them than the president has taken from the press lately.”

He said, “one of the surprising things I heard tonight in Tampa is Trump supporters saying I should be on their team.

“Anybody remember when we were all on the same team? I do.”

Acosta’s experience at the Trump rally came as the president has labelled the press an “enemy of the people” and accused journalists of spreading “fake news.”

Trump met with New York Times publisher A.G. Sulzberger on July 20 and said they spent “much time talking about the vast amount of fake news being put out by the media and how that fake news has morphed into the phrase, ‘enemy of the people.’ Sad!”

Had a very good and interesting meeting at the White House with A.G. Sulzberger, Publisher of the New York Times. Spent much time talking about the vast amounts of Fake News being put out by the media & how that Fake News has morphed into phrase, “Enemy of the People.” Sad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 29, 2018

Sulzberger later issued a statement that he was concerned that the president had labelled the media an “enemy of the people” and that he warned that this “inflammatory language is contributing to a rise in threats against journalists and will lead to violence.”