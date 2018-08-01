WestJet says CUPE has become certified bargaining agent for its cabin crew members

The cabin crew members from one of Canada’s two major airlines will be represented by the country’s most high-profile unions, WestJet said in a news release issued Tuesday night.

The Calgary-based passenger airline said earlier in the day it “received an interim certification order from the Canadian Industrial Relations Board confirming the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) as the certified bargaining agent for WestJet cabin crew members.”

A spokesperson for CUPE said the union would issue a statement on the matter on Wednesday morning.

“We are disappointed by this outcome but respect the rights of our employees to choose their representation,” WestJet CEO Ed Sims said in a news release. “We now shift our focus to working effectively with CUPE in the interest of success for WestJet as a whole.”

According to WestJet, the certification order does not include cabin crew members from its low-cost carriers: Swoop and WestJet encore.

WestJet said because the order is “interim” in nature, it has until Aug. 10 to make submissions on the exclusion of certain positions from the scope of the bargaining unit.

CUPE, which represents 12,000 flight attendants at 10 airlines across Canada, said earlier this month that it has been working with WestJet flight attendants for the last year to form a union.

“They really started to see the value that a labour union could bring to them at work in advancing their rights at work,” CUPE spokesperson Hugh Pouliot said in early July. “And so that’s when we saw a really big surge in interest from WestJetters.”

Pouliot said compensation, scheduling and seniority are among the primary concerns that CUPE has heard from cabin crew members.

News of the development came just hours after Sims warned airline passengers they should expect to face higher fares later this year as a result of rising fuel costs that played a role in the airline posting its first quarterly loss in 13 years.

