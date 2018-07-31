Cawston, Keremeos evacuation alert expanded due to Snowy Mountain wildfire

The growing Snowy Mountain wildfire has led to the expansion of an evacuation alert in the area.

The B.C. Wildfire Service has recommended a precautionary evacuation alert for the Cawston and Keremeos areas, saying burning embers could float several kilometres and spark fires along the bottom of the Similkameen Valley.

The alert now applies to more than 480 properties, including all homes south and west of Highway 3 — from 1143 Highway 3, south of Cawston, to the Fas Gas Plus service station at 3163 Highway 3, west of Keremeos.

It also includes selected homes within Electoral Area B, Electoral Area G and the Village of Keremeos closest to the Snowy Mountain wildfire.

An evacuation alert has also been issued by the Lower Similkameen Indian Band.

The Snowy Mountain wildfire is the largest in the province, estimated to be 3,050 hectares in size.

According to the B.C. Wildfire Service, the fire “is experiencing significant aggressive growth on the east flank due to sustained and gusty winds.”