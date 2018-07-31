Toronto Blue Jays

July 31, 2018 5:07 pm

Toronto Blue Jays trade relief pitchers Aaron Loup, John Axford

By Staff The Canadian Press

Toronto Blue Jays' Aaron Loup works against the Texas Rangers during twelfth inning of game two American League Division Series baseball action in Toronto on Friday, Oct. 9, 2015.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays traded two relief pitchers for prospects before Tuesday’s trade deadline, sending long-serving left-hander Aaron Loup to the Philadelphia Phillies and Canadian right-hander John Axford to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The 30-year-old Loup, the longest-tenured Blue Jay before the trade, was dealt for minor-league right-handed pitcher Jacob Waguespack. Axford was traded for right-hander Corey Copping.

Loup is 0-0 with a 4.54 earned-run average in 50 games this season. The native of Raceland, La., owns a career record of 12-20 with a 3.47 ERA and 297 strikeouts in 369 games over seven seasons with Toronto from 2012 to 2018.

Axford, 35, is 4-1 with a 4.41 ERA in 45 games with one start for the Blue Jays this season. The six-foot-five, 220-pound native of Simcoe, Ont., has a career record of 38-34 with a 3.78 ERA and 144 saves in 538 games for seven different teams. He had a career-high 46 saves for Milwaukee in 2011.

The 24-year-old Waguespack, a six-foot-six, 225-pound pitcher from Waco, Texas, is a combined 4-6 with a 4.68 ERA in 21 games for the double-A Reading Fightin Phils the triple-A Lehigh Valley IronPigs.

Waguespack didn’t have to go far to join his new team. The IronPigs are currently in a series with the Blue Jays’ triple-A affiliate in Buffalo.

Copping, 24, is 4-0 with a 2.52 ERA in 35 games for the double-A Tulsa Drillers and triple-A Oklahoma City Dodgers. The 6-1, 175-pound righty from Pasadena, Calif., owns a career record of 11-4 and a 3.37 ERA in four minor league seasons.

