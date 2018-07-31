Canada
July 31, 2018 12:56 pm
Updated: July 31, 2018 12:57 pm

Brampton’s Dixie Cup plant to close, leaving 133 without jobs

By Staff The Canadian Press

The Georgia-Pacific plant in Brampton is shown in an in image from Google Street View.

Google Maps
BRAMPTON, Ont. — Georgia-Pacific says it is closing its Dixie Cup manufacturing plant in Brampton, Ont.

The company will close the plant by the end of the fourth quarter of its financial year.

It says 128 manufacturing workers and five customer service employees will lose their jobs.

The company, which informed employees of the closure last week, says the decision comes down to business needs and consumer demand.

Spokesman Kelly Ferguson says the product is still in demand, but some of the company’s customers in Canada are choosing to purchase from other cup manufacturers.

He says the company’s American plants that manufacture Dixie cups will remain open.

