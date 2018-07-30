Dog rescued from burning home in southeast Calgary

A dog had to be rescued from a burning home by firefighters in the southeast Calgary community of Dover on Monday afternoon.

Calgary firefighters responded to the scene after receiving multiple calls about a house fire in the city’s southeast.

It isn’t known how the fire on Dover Ridge Court S.E. started.

The Calgary Fire Department (CFD) said one call to 911 reported a tree in the backyard that was engulfed in flames and that the fire was spreading to the porch and up the back of the home.

Three people got themselves out of the house before fire crews arrived. The dog that was rescued was later assessed by both firefighters and EMS.

Power was also shut off to the area after a live power line was found after it came down on the property, CFD said.

After getting the fire under control, crews were busy extinguishing hot spots and “doing salvage and overhaul” on the property. Investigators said the back of the home, as well as the main floor inside and the attic, were damaged in the blaze.

Crews and investigators were still at the scene as of 6:45 p.m. and said they would be keeping watch of the home all night.