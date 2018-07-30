Driver of minivan killed after weekend collision with pickup truck north of Edmonton

A 41-year-old man from Caslan, Alta. was killed and three people were taken to hospital after a head-on collision north of Edmonton late Friday night.

On Monday, police said an investigation looking into what caused the two-vehicle crash is ongoing.

Officers were called to Highway 28 at Range Road 200 shortly after 11 p.m. on Friday night. Redwater RCMP said the pickup truck was headed west when it collided with a minivan headed east.

The driver of the minivan was declared dead at the scene by paramedics. Two passengers in the van, a 15-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy, were airlifted to hospital in Edmonton via STARS Air Ambulance. The 49-year-old man driving the pickup truck was taken to hospital via ground ambulance. The RCMP did not disclose the nature of the victims’ injuries.

The highway was closed for about four hours as debris was cleared from the scene and a collision analyst began their investigation.