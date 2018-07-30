Canada
Teenage cyclist seriously injured in Rosemont–La-Petite-Patrie collision

Montreal police are investigating after a collision involving a car and a cyclist in Rosemont. Monday, June 30, 2018.

A 16-year-old girl was rushed to hospital Monday afternoon after she was involved in a collision with a vehicle in Montreal’s Rosemont–La-Petite-Patrie borough.

Montreal police were called to the intersection of St-Joseph Boulevard and 16 Avenue at 12:30 p.m.

Montreal police spokesperson Manuel Couture said the teen was riding her bike southbound on 16 Avenue when she collided with a car going east on St-Joseph.

Initial reports indicate the girl may have run a stop sign.

She has been taken to hospital with serious injuries to her head.

The 59-year-old female driver of the vehicle was also taken to hospital to be treated for shock.

The intersection was closed for several hours as police investigated.

