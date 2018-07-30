Teenage cyclist seriously injured in Rosemont–La-Petite-Patrie collision
A 16-year-old girl was rushed to hospital Monday afternoon after she was involved in a collision with a vehicle in Montreal’s Rosemont–La-Petite-Patrie borough.
Montreal police were called to the intersection of St-Joseph Boulevard and 16 Avenue at 12:30 p.m.
Montreal police spokesperson Manuel Couture said the teen was riding her bike southbound on 16 Avenue when she collided with a car going east on St-Joseph.
Initial reports indicate the girl may have run a stop sign.
She has been taken to hospital with serious injuries to her head.
The 59-year-old female driver of the vehicle was also taken to hospital to be treated for shock.
The intersection was closed for several hours as police investigated.
