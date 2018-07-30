Grande Prairie Regional Hospital
Construction firm responsible for overdue, over-budget Grande Prairie hospital issued notice of default

Heide Pearson By Online Journalist  Global News

Artist rendering of the Grande Prairie Regional Hospital.

Credit: Alberta Government
Months after the Grande Prairie Regional Hospital was set to open, a notice of default has been issued to the contractor responsible for its construction.

The Alberta government said Monday that Graham Construction and Engineering is in default of its contract to finish the hospital, and the management firm has been given 15 days to present a plan to get the construction back on track in accordance with the contract.

Failure to do so will result in the construction firm being terminated, the government said in a news release.

“This is a very serious step and not something we are doing lightly,” Infrastructure Minister Sandra Jansen said.

“We have worked closely with the construction manager to resolve the issues but the bottom line is simply that the hospital is not progressing as it should.”

The hospital contract was awarded to Graham Construction in July 2011 at a cost of $647.5 million and construction got underway in 2014.

Since then the project has been plagued with delays, and in November 2015, was already $89 million over budget. The delays and soaring costs were attributed to poor planning ahead of site preparation and higher than estimated costs for electrical and drywall work.

“Our responsibility is to the people of Grande Prairie and area who deserve a new and modern hospital,” Jansen said. “They’ve waited a long time for this hospital to be completed and we must take appropriate action to make sure it gets built.”

The hospital was set to open in Spring 2017, but in 2015 the finish date was shifted to 2019.

Graham Construction was also behind the construction of Calgary’s Peace Bridge, which was also plagued by delays and cost overruns.

The Peace Bridge crosses the Bow River with downtown Calgary, Alberta visible behind on July 27, 2014.

THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Larry MacDougal

