New Brunswick government announces funding for 37 new jobs in the province

The New Brunswick government has announced funding to create nearly 40 jobs in two cities.

The provincial government says Resson — an agriculture technology company in Fredericton — is eligible for an investment of up to $370,000 to help create up to 31 new jobs over the next three years.

Resson uses advanced technologies such as drones, high-resolution cameras, artificial intelligence and cloud computing to provide real-time predictive analysis for crop management.

Opportunities NB is also providing nearly $53,000 to Maritime Door and Window in Moncton for an expansion that will create six new full-time jobs.