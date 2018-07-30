Canada
July 30, 2018 10:40 am

New Brunswick government announces funding for 37 new jobs in the province

By Staff The Canadian Press

New Brunswick Premier Brian Gallant talks with reporters after a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Sussex, N.B. on Thursday, March 22, 2018.

Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press
The New Brunswick government has announced funding to create nearly 40 jobs in two cities.

The provincial government says Resson — an agriculture technology company in Fredericton — is eligible for an investment of up to $370,000 to help create up to 31 new jobs over the next three years.

Resson uses advanced technologies such as drones, high-resolution cameras, artificial intelligence and cloud computing to provide real-time predictive analysis for crop management.

Opportunities NB is also providing nearly $53,000 to Maritime Door and Window in Moncton for an expansion that will create six new full-time jobs.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Agriculture
Brian Gallant
Crop Managment
Employment
Fredericton
Jobs
Maritime Door and Window
Moncton
New Brunswick Politics
Opportunities NB
Resson

