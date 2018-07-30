Consumer
July 30, 2018 9:33 am

Manitoba drivers not fully sure how to use back-up cameras, adaptive headlights, says MPI

By The Canadian Press

MPI says Manitobans should do some research on their vehicle's safety features so they fully know how to work them to prevent collisions.

Howard Wong/Submitted
A A

Manitoba’s Crown-owned insurer has launched a campaign to help car buyers understand driver-assist safety features like back-up cameras, lane departure warning and adaptive headlights.

Manitoba Public Insurance says it did a poll and found many people weren’t fully aware of how the new safety features in vehicles work in conjunction with the driver to cut collision risk.

READ MORE: New simulator gives first-hand experience of dangerous driving

MPI encourages people who are in the market for a new or used vehicle to do a little research to understand what vehicle safety features are offered, and how they work.

It says vehicle manufacturers may call the technologies by different names, and options may work differently or have varying capabilities.

WATCH: MPI quietly changes car seat policy putting crash costs back on driver

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Accidents
bad drivers
Collisions
Manitoba Public Insurance
manitoba public insurance campaign
Mpi
Winnipeg drivers

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News