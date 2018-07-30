Manitoba drivers not fully sure how to use back-up cameras, adaptive headlights, says MPI

Manitoba’s Crown-owned insurer has launched a campaign to help car buyers understand driver-assist safety features like back-up cameras, lane departure warning and adaptive headlights.

Manitoba Public Insurance says it did a poll and found many people weren’t fully aware of how the new safety features in vehicles work in conjunction with the driver to cut collision risk.

MPI encourages people who are in the market for a new or used vehicle to do a little research to understand what vehicle safety features are offered, and how they work.

It says vehicle manufacturers may call the technologies by different names, and options may work differently or have varying capabilities.

