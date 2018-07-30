Cyclists raise $1.4 M for MS research in 2-day trek from London to Grand Bend and back

Two days, 150 kilometres, one goal.

The annual PwC MS Bike Tour saw thousands of cyclists ride from London to Grand Bend and back over the weekend.

The ride raised $1.4 million to help those living with Canada’s most prevalent disease.

The ride started Saturday morning when about 1,600 cyclists began the 75-kilometre journey to Grand Bend Motorplex.

On Sunday, riders made their way back to London, pedaling another 75 kilometres to the finish line at Western University’s Perth Hall residence.

Riding in support of FM96’s Dunner who was diagnosed with MS in 2010 was Team Dunner.

Partially sponsored by Cowbell Brewing, the team included some familiar names such as 980 CFPL’s Liny Lamberink, Kim and Mark from Fresh mornings and, of course, Dunner herself.

Day 2 has just begun and Team Dunner is already at checkpoint 1! @MSBikeTour @MSSocietyCanada #EndMS pic.twitter.com/268h6cILlL — Team Dunner (@teamdunner) July 29, 2018

The money raised goes towards multiple sclerosis research and support.

Often referred to as Canada’s disease, MS is an inflammatory neurological disease of the central nervous system that impacts the brain, spinal cord and optic nerves.

According to a Global News series that focuses on MS in Canada, more than 93,500 Canadians of all ages are currently living with the autoimmune disease.

The Public Health Agency of Canada anticipates that number will rise to 133,635 by 2031.

Canada has the highest rate of MS in the world, Statistics Canada reported, but it’s not exactly clear why that is.

The cause of the disease remains a mystery.