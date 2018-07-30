Guelph police seek witnesses to citizens working together to stop impaired driver

Guelph police are asking anyone who saw several concerned drivers guide an impaired driver off the road to come forward.

Police say that around 9:30 p.m. on Friday, they received several calls regarding a blue Honda travelling northbound on the Hanlon Parkway believed to be operated by an impaired driver.

Officers learned that several drivers surrounded the vehicle in question, turned on their hazard lights, and forced the vehicle to come to a stop on the Wellington Road off-ramp.

When police arrived on the scene, they arrested and charged a 60-year-old Guelph woman with impaired driving, dangerous driving and failing to provide a breath sample.

Guelph police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the event to contact them.