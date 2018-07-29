Young Saskatoon athletes learn from Roughriders

A group of young aspiring athletes got to hit the field with three Saskatchewan Roughriders on Sunday afternoon.

The Fundamentals of Football program took place in the Brighton neighbourhood, to not only foster Rider pride in Saskatoon, but to encourage kids to get outdoors and stay active.

READ MORE: Calgary Stampeders remain unbeaten with win over Roughriders

Saskatchewan Roughriders players Josh Bartel, Shaq Evans and Derrick Moncrief spent the afternoon teaching kids basic football drills and techniques.

“It’s really great meeting the Riders,” said 11-year-old Alton Wasylow.

Wasylow said the he learned how to improve his footwork when making a catch.

READ MORE: New Yorker Joseph Lozito experiences first Rider game

“Derrick Moncrief said I have good feet,” said Wasylow. “That means a lot, it’s cool.”

“The common goal is to get out and show the kids what we do and give them hope for the future,” said Moncrief.