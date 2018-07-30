LIVE on Global News Calgary: Jarome Iginla retirement announcement

Hockey great Jarome Iginla is expected to announce his retirement from the NHL on Monday in Calgary.

Iggy was such a great teammate and friend. He taught me everything I know about leadership on the ice but more importantly off the ice. A great father and husband and always treated everyone with the utmost respect. Congrats Iggy. What an incredible career. #ThankYouIggy — Mark Giordano (@MarkGio05) July 29, 2018

A veteran of the NHL for 20 years, Iginla helped shaped the league with 625 goals, 675 assists, 1,300 points and 1,040 penalty minutes in 1,554 games — he’s the all-time top scorer for the Calgary Flames, a team he played for from 1996 to 2013.

Congrats on an unbelievable career to one of my favorite players to watch growing up! Thank you for paving the way and setting the standard in Calgary! #ThankYouIggy pic.twitter.com/Aj0fzujZ5y — Matthew Tkachuk (@TKACHUKycheese_) July 29, 2018