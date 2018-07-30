LIVE on Global News Calgary: Jarome Iginla retirement announcement
Hockey great Jarome Iginla is expected to announce his retirement from the NHL on Monday in Calgary.
Global News Calgary will livestream the event at 10:30 a.m. MT.
A veteran of the NHL for 20 years, Iginla helped shaped the league with 625 goals, 675 assists, 1,300 points and 1,040 penalty minutes in 1,554 games — he’s the all-time top scorer for the Calgary Flames, a team he played for from 1996 to 2013.
