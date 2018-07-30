Hockey
July 30, 2018 8:00 am

LIVE on Global News Calgary: Jarome Iginla retirement announcement

By Online Journalist  Global News

Calgary Flames right winger Jarome Iginla accepts the trophy after the Flames defeated the San Jose Sharks 3-1 to win the NHL Western Conference final 4-2 in Calgary on Wednesday May 19, 2004.

(CP PHOTO/Frank Gunn)
A A

Hockey great Jarome Iginla is expected to announce his retirement from the NHL on Monday in Calgary.

Global News Calgary will livestream the event at 10:30 a.m. MT.

A veteran of the NHL for 20 years, Iginla helped shaped the league with 625 goals, 675 assists, 1,300 points and 1,040 penalty minutes in 1,554 games — he’s the all-time top scorer for the Calgary Flames, a team he played for from 1996 to 2013.

READ MORE: Jarome Iginla to announce retirement in Calgary

Colorado Avalanche forward Jarome Iginla (12) looks on prior to an NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017, in Buffalo, N.Y. Iginla is to announce his retirement from the NHL.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP /Jeffrey T. Barnes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Calgary Flames
Hockey
Jarome Iginla
Jarome Iginla calgary flames
Jarome Iginla retirement
Jarome Iginla Retires

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News