Motorcyclist dead after losing control, flipping his bike in Etobicoke

A male motorcyclist has died after he lost control and flipped over his bike in the area of Norseman and Islington Ave., Sunday.

Emergency crews were called to the scene just before 10:30 a.m.

Toronto Paramedics say a male in his 50s was transported from the scene to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

He was later pronounced dead in hospital. This is the 38th fatal collision in Toronto this year.

Toronto police have closed eastbound and westbound lanes of Norseman between Islington and Kipling Ave. as they investigate. Police are warning motorists to expect delays in the area and urge any witnesses to the crash to call 416-808-1900.