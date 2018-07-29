New Orleans
July 29, 2018 8:09 am
Updated: July 29, 2018 8:15 am

3 dead, 7 injured after gunman fires into crowd in New Orleans

By Staff Reuters

People react at the scene of shooting in New Orleans, Saturday, July 28, 2018.

(Matthew Hinton /The Advocate via AP)
Three people were killed and at least seven others were injured in a mass shooting in New Orleans late Saturday night, officials said.

Police said two gunman shot indiscriminately into a crowd at about 10:30 p.m. local time, about three miles from the city’s famed French quarter.

READ MORE: 2 New Orleans cops fired after allegedly beating Hispanic man, calling him ‘fake American’

Three of the wounded were pronounced dead at the scene and seven others were taken to local hospitals. The conditions of the wounded were not immediately available.

“There is no place in New Orleans for this kind of violence,” New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell said on her official Twitter page.

“I speak for everyone in our city when I say we are disgusted and infuriated, and we have had more than enough,” she wrote.

No other information from the police on either the gunmen or the incident was immediately available.

