Consumer
July 28, 2018 2:58 pm

What are the best ice cream spots in the Lower Mainland?

By Online News Producer  Global News

There are so many great spots for ice cream in the Lower Mainland but we need your help to pick the top five!

Eric Beck / Global News
A A

With summer upon us, Global News is compiling a list of some of the best places, hangouts and ways to cool down around the Lower Mainland and Metro Vancouver.

But we need your help to decide on the top five.

WATCH: Mayonnaise ice cream is a thing

This time we are asking you about top ice cream spots around the Lower Mainland.

Vote in our poll below and let us know what you think!

Share your thoughts on social media using the hashtag #best5.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Best 5
Best 5 ice cream spots
Best ice cream Lower Mainland
Best ice cream spots
Best ice cream Vancouver
Top ice cream spots

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News